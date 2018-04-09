K9 comes to the rescue after suspect assaults Thurston County Sheriff's deputies

A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault after he allegedly assaulted more than one Thurston County Sheriff's deputy Sunday night.
About 11 p.m. Sunday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and finally drove off the road in the area of 200 Kingham St. SE.
The 55-year-old man, who was driving, and his passenger, refused to get out of the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
"When deputies attempted to get the suspects in custody, the driver and passenger both started to fight the deputies," the sheriff's office said in a post on its Facebook page.
A K9 named Jaxx later intervened, and the driver stopped fighting and was taken into custody.
Although the passenger allegedly fought deputies, too, Monday's Thurston County jail log shows only one arrest.
In addition to being booked for felony assault, the 55-year-old man also was booked on suspicion of obstructing a law enforcement officer, a gross misdemeanor.
