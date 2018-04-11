A state trooper saw 2 on a motorcycle with expired tabs. They fled and crashed in Lacey

A man and a woman were arrested in Lacey late Tuesday night for attempting to flee from police by motorcycle, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Just before midnight, troopers attempted to stop the motorcycle, which was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 and exiting on the Marvin Road Southeast ramp, for expired tabs.
The suspects fled, running a stop light, with WSP troopers and Thurston County Sheriff's Office deputies following. The pursuit ended when the motorcycle hit the barrier at 6211 Mullen Road SE, near Timberline High School.
The passenger, a 28-year-old Shelton woman, was arrested at the crash site.
A TCSO K-9 unit continued to pursue the driver, a 37-year-old Port Orchard man, who fled on foot. He was detained at Lakes Elementary School.
The westbound lanes of Mullen Road Southeast were blocked for nearly three hours after the wreck.
Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were injured and transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. The motorcycle was impounded.
The investigation is ongoing.
