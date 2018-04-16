Man, 57, arrested for felony hit-and-run after incident near Lacey Sunday night

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run early Monday morning after he allegedly struck a pedestrian in the Tanglewilde/Thompson Place area of the county, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
The pedestrian, a man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to Sgt. Carla Carter.
About 11:25 p.m. Sunday, the pedestrian, who was running across the street at the time, was struck by the man's vehicle in the area of Martin Way East and Hensley Street.
The silver SUV fled the scene, then was found about an hour later in the Albertsons parking lot at Pacific Avenue and Lilly Road. The 57-year-old man was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m., according to the Thurston County Jail log.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
Comments