Have you seen this burglar? Lacey police need your help

Lacey police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole product from a marijuana shop early Tuesday morning.
The suspect appears to be wearing a dark-green coat, dark pants and a black-and-white beanie with a pom on top. The suspect's face is hidden by a black mask with white circles drawn around the eye holes, and white teeth.
According to police, the suspect entered the marijuana shop on the 6300 block of Martin Way East at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The suspect is shown by surveillance exiting the store about nine minutes later, carrying a large plastic bin.
Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.
