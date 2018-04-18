Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Dennis E. Casey
Age: 71
Description: White male, 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes
Status: Level 1
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In January, Casey pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to two counts of child rape in the first degree. He was sentenced to 132 months confinement with all but 12 months suspended under SSOSA agreement. Casey was convicted for sexually assaulting a female between ages 6 and 11 when he was between 65 and 70.
Justin T. Dreger
Age: 18
Description: White male, 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes
Status: Level 1
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2016, Dreger pleaded guilty in Mason County Juvenile Court to one count each of second-degree rape and first-degree incest. He was sentenced to 104 weeks of JRA commitment. Dreger was convicted for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female when he was 16.
Anthony J. McKague
Age: 34
Description: White male, 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, red hair, blue eyes
Status: Level 2
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 1998, McKague pleaded guilty in Riverside County Juvenile Court (California) to one count of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor under age 14. He was adjudged a ward of the State of California. McKague was convicted for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female when he was 12.
Tyler J. McWhorter
Age: 20
Description: Black male, 6-foot, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: 4500 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast, Lacey
Criminal history: In 2015, McWhorter pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to one count of second-degree child rape. He was sentenced to 103 to 129 weeks of JRA confinement. McWhorter was convicted for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old female when he was 17.
Comments