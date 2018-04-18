10 arrested in prostitution sting at Lewis County truck stop

Ten people were arrested Tuesday as part of a multi-agency operation targeting prostitution and human trafficking in Lewis County.
Undercover detectives contacted potential suspects and victims online and arranged to meet them at the truck stop along Interstate 5 near Chehalis, according to Chief Dusty Breen with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Over the course of six hours, authorities arrested 10 people and found five women they believe are victims of prostitution and human trafficking.
The operation was conducted by Washington State Patrol and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say detectives are still investigating and more arrests and charges are possible.
