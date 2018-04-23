These men are accused of stealing tools and office equipment. Do you know them?

Two men are accused of stealing tools and office equipment, and now Tumwater police need your help to identify them.
The suspects allegedly stole the equipment from trucks parked at a local storage warehouse. They also are accused of stealing large batteries from those same trucks.
The two men were last seen driving a 1990s two-tone Ford pickup with a tailgate net. It also has two stickers or decals in the rear window.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tumwater police at 360-754-4200 or Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 800-222-8477.
Comments