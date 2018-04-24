Man shot during robbery in west Olympia

A man was shot during a robbery in west Olympia on Monday night, according to Olympia police.
The gunshot wound was not considered life-threatening, police said. The incident was reported about 8 p.m. on the 500 block of Division Street Northwest near Madison Avenue Northwest.
Police said two people met up after arranging "some kind of transaction online." One of them, a 23-year-old man, was then shot in the leg.
Police said several shots were fired but the man was the only person injured.
"At this point it appears that he may have shot himself and may have been the only person in possession of a gun. Investigators are still looking into what exactly occurred," according to police Lt. Sam Costello.
Comments