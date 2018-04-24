Have you seen this man? Tumwater police asking for help locating identity theft suspect

Tumwater police are asking for the public's help to locate a man who was allegedly involved in a smash-and-grab vehicle prowl at The Valley Athletic Club on April 17.
The suspect has been caught on surveillance video at two locations — the Safeway located at 4280 Martin Way East in Olympia, and the Walmart at 1401 Galaxy Drive Northeast in Lacey — using a stolen debit card.
In surveillance footage, the suspect appears to be a white male with dark facial hair, wearing a brown cap. He appears to be wearing a long-sleeved, collared shirt and jeans.
The suspect's vehicle is similar to a Toyota 4Runner, according to police. The vehicle is white with black bumpers and no front license plate.
Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call Officer James Moran at 360-754-4200.
