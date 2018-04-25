Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Justin P. Craig
Age: 23
Description: White male, 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes
Status: Level 1
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2007, Craig was found guilty in juvenile court in the 15th District Courty of Grayson County (Texas) of one count of indecency with a child by dexual contact and one count of aggravated sexual assault. He was place in the care of the state. Craig was convicted after sexually assaulting a 4-year-old female when he was 12.
Tyler A. Vela
Age: 23
Description: Hispanic male, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In March 2010, Vela pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. He was sentenced to five days confinement. Vela was convicted after sexually assaulting a 14-year-old female when he was 14.
In August 2010, Vela was found guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court of one count of third-degree rape and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. He was sentenced to 65 to 90 weeks confinement. Vela was convicted after sexually assaulting a 13-year-old female when he was 15.
