Crime

Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

Staff report

April 25, 2018 12:25 PM

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Justin P. Craig

Age: 23

Description: White male, 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes

Status: Level 1

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In 2007, Craig was found guilty in juvenile court in the 15th District Courty of Grayson County (Texas) of one count of indecency with a child by dexual contact and one count of aggravated sexual assault. He was place in the care of the state. Craig was convicted after sexually assaulting a 4-year-old female when he was 12.

Tyler A. Vela

Age: 23

Description: Hispanic male, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In March 2010, Vela pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. He was sentenced to five days confinement. Vela was convicted after sexually assaulting a 14-year-old female when he was 14.

In August 2010, Vela was found guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court of one count of third-degree rape and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. He was sentenced to 65 to 90 weeks confinement. Vela was convicted after sexually assaulting a 13-year-old female when he was 15.

