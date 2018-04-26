This man stole a purse at a Walgreens. Police want help identifying him

Tumwater police are searching for a suspect who is accused of identity theft, according to a bulletin released Wednesday.
The suspect stole a purse and debit card from a Walgreens, and has been spotted by surveillance video using the card at Walmart stores in Tumwater and Lacey.
He appears to be a white male with facial hair, and was caught on camera wearing a Mariners hat, blue-and-white T-shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call Officer Danielle Dawson at 360-754-4200.
