Police want help identifying a man who stole a purse and debit card from a Walgreens.
Police want help identifying a man who stole a purse and debit card from a Walgreens. Tumwater Police Department Courtesy
Police want help identifying a man who stole a purse and debit card from a Walgreens. Tumwater Police Department Courtesy

Crime

This man stole a purse at a Walgreens. Police want help identifying him

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

April 26, 2018 07:20 AM

Tumwater police are searching for a suspect who is accused of identity theft, according to a bulletin released Wednesday.

The suspect stole a purse and debit card from a Walgreens, and has been spotted by surveillance video using the card at Walmart stores in Tumwater and Lacey.

He appears to be a white male with facial hair, and was caught on camera wearing a Mariners hat, blue-and-white T-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call Officer Danielle Dawson at 360-754-4200.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  