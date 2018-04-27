Man barricaded inside trailer in Shelton after attempting to stab civil servant, deputies say

Update: The man was taken into custody after three hours, according to a tweet from the Sheriff's Office: "K9 and gas (were) used to take the suspect into custody. Suspect taken to the hospital for evaluation."
A 60-year-old man is barricaded inside of his trailer in Shelton after attempting to stab a civil servant, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.
At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, the civil servant tried to serve paperwork to the homeowner and was nearly stabbed with a knife, Chief Deputy Ryan Spurling said.
The man then barricaded himself inside of his trailer, located on the 1700 block of Shelton Springs Road East.
The Sheriff's Office, Shelton police and SWAT were still on scene just after 5:30 p.m. attempting to negotiate with the suspect to come out.
