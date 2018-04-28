Three arrested after early morning robbery in Lacey, police say

Three Lacey men were arrested early Saturday after allegedly robbing another man.
According to police, the victim reported he was walking near the 6200 block of 61st Avenue Southeast in Lacey when he was approached by three men. The victim told police one of the suspects pulled out a gun and the other two physically assaulted him.
They stole two iPhones, marijuana, cannabis oil and his keys, according to police.
The incident was reported at about 1:15 a.m.
Police later found the three men at a home on the 7700 block of Kelly Beach Road near Lacey, along with a BB gun and the stolen items.
The three — ages 18, 19 and 20 — were arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery and booked into the Thurston County jail, according to Lacey police Sgt. Jaime Newcomb.
