Detectives investigating fatal shooting of 21-year-old Lewis County man

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is searching for more information about a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night in Pe Ell.
Detectives are investigating the shooting, which left a 21-year-old man dead after he was allegedly shot by his younger brother, according to a release.
Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of South Third Street in Pe Ell just before 9 p.m. Saturday after a woman called 911 to report a gunshot wound, and said the discharge of the firearm was accidental.
The woman, 26, was visiting the shooting victim and his brother at their residence.
Deputies were told in interviews that the victim's brother, 20, was handling the firearm when it discharged and struck the victim, the release says.
The victim died during transport to a local hospital.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 360-748-9286 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.
