Buildings damaged in downtown Olympia overnight, police say

Vandals waited until the day after May Day to damage property in downtown Olympia, according to police.
The Olympia Police Department posted on Twitter just after 11 p.m. Wednesday that a group of 10-20 unknown suspects broke windows and sprayed graffiti downtown.
Additional officers were called to patrol the area overnight, but no arrests were made.
The group of suspects disbanded quickly after causing the initial damage, police say.
According to one Thurston County news blog, the suspects gathered near Percival Landing Park before proceeding down Fourth Ave. East.
Several buildings, including the U.S. Bank branch at Capitol Way South, were damaged, the post says.
The bank had its windows boarded up as a precaution a day earlier during what turned out to be a largely uneventful May Day. It was also damaged during the 2017 protests.
Only one business, a Wells Fargo bank branch in Lacey, is known to have been damaged Tuesday.
Increased Olympia police patrols watched a peaceful gathering in Sylvester Park on Tuesday afternoon, and responded to a call about protesters at Mayor Cheryl Selby's residence in the early evening.
But the annual International Workers Day was otherwise quiet.
