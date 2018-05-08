Man arrested for 'lunging' at 2 people with knife in motel dispute, police say

An Alabama man was arrested Tuesday morning in Centralia for attempting to harm two people with a knife.
According to a Centralia Police Department release, officers were dispatched to a Motel 6 location on the 700 block of Harrison Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. to respond to a domestic dispute involving three people.
The suspect, a 31-year-old man from Mobile, Ala., was allegedly "threatening and lunging towards" two people with a knife, the release says.
He fled the area prior to police arriving, but later returned to the motel and was taken into custody.
The suspect was booked into Lewis County Jail for two counts of first-degree assault with a knife. No injuries were reported.
The incident appears to be isolated, the release says. It is not connected to Monday's stabbing in Shelton that left one person seriously injured.
