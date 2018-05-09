Woman found passed out in her vehicle with infant child, police say

A 37-year-old Centralia woman was arrested early Wednesday morning when she was found passed out in her vehicle surrounded by drug paraphernalia.
She also had an infant child in the vehicle, according to the Centralia Police Department.
Officers located the woman in her parked vehicle at the 300 block of Lowe Street in Centralia, near Rotary Riverside Park, just after 2:30 a.m.
She was found unconscious in possession of heroin with "numerous drug items on and around her person," the release says.
Her child was removed from her custody and placed with Child Protective Services.
The woman was booked into Lewis County Jail for drug possession and child endangerment.
