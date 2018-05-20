This man is accused of attempting to abduct a woman in Montesano

Montesano police need the public's help after a man attempted to abduct a 20-year-old woman about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday near Church Street and McBryde Avenue.
The man, thought to be in his 20s, pulled in front of the walking woman in his blue Chevrolet Avalanche, then got out and approached her, making a comment about having a flat tire.
Then he pulled out a gun, grabbed the woman and stuck the gun in her mid-section, telling her to get into the vehicle. A struggle ensued because both the man and woman fell to the ground and she began screaming.
He drove off westbound on McBryde Avenue, while she called 911.
Anyone with information is asked to call Montesano police at 360-249-1031, or Grays Harbor Dispatch at 360-533-8765.
