Two of three suspects in armed robbery at McDonald’s appear in court

Two of the three teens accused of leading police on a chase through Olympia and setting off a multi-agency manhunt earlier this week were in court Thursday on charges related to an armed robbery.
Clinton Taylor, 18, and Daniel Garcia-Ramos, 17, were arrested early Wednesday after police say they robbed a McDonald’s in west Olympia at gunpoint.
In court Thursday, Thurston County Superior Court Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax found probable cause for the charges of first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and first-degree burglary while armed with a deadly weapon against both teens. He set bail for each at $250,000.
Though he is a juvenile, Garcia-Ramos’ case was automatically sent to adult court under state law because of the charges involved.
A third suspect, 17-year-old Shane Schachere, also was arrested Wednesday but was injured by a police dog, according to Jeffery Lippert, chief criminal deputy prosecutor for Thurston County.
Lippert said he expects all three to be in court Friday on another set of charges related to an armed robbery at a Grand Mound gas station early Tuesday morning. He said the teens also are suspects in other crimes in King and Pierce counties.
In the Grand Mound robbery, two suspects paid for gas and returned 20 minutes later with a gun and demanded money from the clerk, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects left in a black Mercedes.
On Tuesday afternoon, police tried to stop a Mercedes driving erratically near Capitol Boulevard in Olympia. Officers chased the car to west Olympia, where it crashed and three people ran from it.
Nearby schools were placed on lockout while police searched the area unsuccessfully. Washington State Patrol, Olympia police, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and police from The Evergreen State College responded.
Shortly after 2 a.m. the next morning, police responded to a reported armed robbery at the McDonald’s on Cooper Point Road Southwest, about 2 miles from where the Mercedes crashed.
According to court documents, employees said three men broke in through the drive-thru window and that one of them had a gun. The suspects emptied a register of cash and stole an employee’s cellphone and another employee’s car keys, cellphone and wallet.
The suspects left and got into the employee’s vehicle but did not start it. They then ran away.
A K-9 led police to Taylor and Garcia-Ramos near the on-ramp to U.S. Highway 101 from Cooper Point Road shortly after 3 a.m., according to court documents. About two hours later, police found Schachere, again with the help of a K-9, on Yauger Way Southwest, about a mile from the McDonald’s.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
