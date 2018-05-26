Lily Christopherson and Christopher Fitzpatrick
More information released on sex offender believed to be with missing Bonney Lake teen

By Kenny Ocker

May 26, 2018 10:45 AM

U.S. Marshals on Saturday announced that they are looking for a Federal Way sex offender they say is roaming the South Sound with a missing Bonney Lake teenager.

Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, as well as a state Department of Corrections warrant for violating the terms of his probation.

Bonney Lake police say Fitzpatrick is traveling between Tacoma and Tumwater with 15-year-old Lileana "Lily" Christopherson, who hasn't been seen since leaving her parents' home May 9.

Christopherson took a bus to Federal Way, where she met Fitzpatrick, police say. It's unknown whether Christopherson is traveling with Fitzpatrick of her own volition.

Fitzpatrick is 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, with hazel eyes, close-cropped brown hair and a large cross tattoo on his chest that is visible up to his neck. Christopherson is 5-foot-2, with long brown hair and hazel eyes, and she has a small scar next to her left eye.

Fitzpatrick has two prior convictions for failing to register as a sex offender, and a third warrant for the same charge was issued in 2016. He was initially convicted in 2003 of third-degree assault and felony harassment for repeatedly raping his then-wife. When he was arrested at a Fife motel, he was having sex with a 16-year-old girl tied to the bedposts, charging documents stated.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Fitzpatrick or Christopherson is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

