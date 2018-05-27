Wanted sex offender arrested, police say; Bonney Lake teen still missing

Bonney Lake police and U.S. Marshals arrested the sex offender believed to be traveling with a missing teenager Saturday night in Lakewood, but the girl has yet to be found, the department announced in a news release.

Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39, of Federal Way was booked into Pierce County Jail about 8:30 p.m. Saturday night on suspicion of promoting commercial prostitution, third-degree child rape and first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation, as well as Pierce County Superior Court bench warrants for failing to register as a sex offender and violating probation. Fitzpatrick also had warrants for his arrest from Lakewood Municipal Court for third-degree malicious mischief, obstructing police and first-degree trespassing, court records show.

Lileana "Lily" Christopherson, 15, of Bonney Lake was not found when Fitzpatrick was arrested in Lakewood after police received an anonymous tip about their whereabouts, the release said. She is likely still in the Tacoma area, and was last seen wearing a black midriff shirt and tan capri pants. She is 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Christopherson took a bus to Federal Way on May 9, where she met Fitzpatrick, police say. It's unknown whether Christopherson was traveling with Fitzpatrick of her own volition.

Fitzpatrick has two prior convictions for failing to register as a sex offender, and a third warrant for the same charge was issued in 2016. He was initially convicted in 2003 of third-degree assault and felony harassment for repeatedly raping his then-wife. When he was arrested at a Fife motel, he was having sex with a 16-year-old girl tied to the bedposts, charging documents stated.

Anyone with information about Christopherson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the U.S. Marshals hotline at 206-370-8600.