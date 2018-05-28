High-speed chase ends in cheers on Interstate 5 in Pierce County, charges say

A motorcyclist who tried to flee a State Patrol trooper might have escaped, but heavy Interstate 5 traffic and fellow motorists intervened, according to charging papers.
The 24-year-old was charged Friday in Pierce County Superior Court with attempting to elude police and reckless driving.
Court records give this account of the May 23 chase:
The trooper saw the biker splitting lanes near milepost 120 on the northbound freeway.
And instead of stopping for the lights and sirens the trooper used to try to pull him over, the 24-year-old looked straight at the trooper and sped away.
The trooper followed, watching the biker make aggressive lane changes, cut off other drivers, and at times drive on both shoulders.
Then traffic on the freeway slowed, and the trooper caught up with him.
Other drivers, including a soldier in fatigues, moved their vehicles to block the motorcycle from getting by them.
That's when the biker looked back at the trooper, who noted that the biker slouched, as though defeated, and pulled over.
The trooper handcuffed the motorcyclist, and many other drivers, who the biker had passed, honked their horns and cheered as they drove by.
