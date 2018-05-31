Edward A. Hauff.
Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

Staff report

May 31, 2018 01:15 PM

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Edward A. Hauff

Age: 41

Description: White man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes

Status: Level 2

Registered to live at: Transient

Criminal history: In 2009, Hauff pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. Hauff was sentenced to 51 months confinement and 48 months community supervision. The conviction stems from when Hauff, at age 31, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

