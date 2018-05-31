Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Edward A. Hauff
Age: 41
Description: White man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes
Status: Level 2
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2009, Hauff pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. Hauff was sentenced to 51 months confinement and 48 months community supervision. The conviction stems from when Hauff, at age 31, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.
