Third person arrested in connection with missing Bonney Lake girl, records show

Bonney Lake police arrested a third person late Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl who went missing earlier in May, Pierce County Jail records indicate.

The 34-year-old Tacoma man was booked into jail just before midnight on suspicion of one count of third-degree child rape, records show. He is being held without bail, pending a hearing Monday, according to prosecutors.

Two people were charged Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court with crimes related to the disappearance of Lileana "Lily" Christopherson.

Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39, and Maria Ann Counts, 29, are accused of first-degree kidnapping, promoting commercial sex abuse of a minor, providing drugs to a minor, possession of child pornography and two counts of third-degree child rape. Fitzpatrick, of Federal Way, faces a $2 million bail, while Counts, of Tenino, faces a $500,000 bail.

Christopherson was last seen in her room about 1 a.m. May 9, and when her mother checked in her room at 8 a.m., she was gone, court records show. Her shared email and Facebook passwords were changed. She was last seen by a friend at the Federal Way Transit Center that day.

Fitzpatrick was arrested Sunday at a Lakewood home, and Counts was arrested last Thursday at a hotel in Tumwater.

The recently arrested Tacoma man is also facing two counts of forgery in Pierce County Superior Court in an unrelated case.





Christopherson was last seen wearing a black midriff shirt and tan capri pants. She is 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Christopher Fitzpatrick and Maria Counts were charged and arraigned Tuesday in connection to a missing Bonney Lake teenager Alexis Krell

Anyone with information about Christopherson's whereabouts is is asked to call 911 or the U.S. Marshals hotline at 206-370-8600.