Missing Bonney Lake girl found safe, police say

The missing Bonney Lake girl has been found safe, police reported Sunday.
Lileana "Lily" Christopherson, 15, was found in Puyallup and reunited with her family, Bonney Lake police announced on Twitter.
She was at a bus stop in the 1700 block of South Meridian when a passer-by spotted her and notified police, Puyallup police spokesman Ryan Portmann said. She was then turned over to Bonney Lake police.
No additional arrests were made at that time, Portmann said.
Christopherson went missing the morning of May 9, when she took a bus up to the Federal Way Transit Center.
There she met up with Christopher Fitzpatrick, a 39-year-old Federal Way sex offender, who was arrested May 27 in Lakewood in connection to Christopherson's disappearance. Maria Ann Counts, 29, of Tenino, was arrested May 24 at a Tumwater hotel.
The pair were both arraigned in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of first-degree kidnapping, promoting commercial sex abuse of a minor, providing drugs to a minor, possession of child pornography and two counts of third-degree child rape. Fitzpatrick's bail was set at $2 million; Counts' bail was set at $500,000.
Bonney Lake police arrested a third man late Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree child rape. The 34-year-old Tacoma resident is expected to be arraigned Monday in Pierce County Superior Court on the charges, prosecutors said Thursday, and he is being held without bail in Pierce County Jail.
The Tacoma man also faces two counts of forgery in Pierce County on an unrelated case.
Christopherson had last been seen by her family about 1 a.m. May 9, and when her mother went to check on her at 8 a.m., she was gone, according to court records. She changed her email and social media passwords, and was last seen by a friend at the transit center.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
