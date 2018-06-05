He saw an ex with her new boyfriend and lost it — like, hammer, taser and gasoline lost it

A 33-year-old Graham man reacted violently after he saw his ex-girlfriend with a new boyfriend Sunday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
About 6 a.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Sorenson Road Southeast, Thurston County, the man saw his ex-girlfriend with the new partner in a car.
He then allegedly attacked the new boyfriend with a hammer, a Taser, damaged the vehicle and poured gasoline over it in an attempt to burn it, according to the sheriff's office.
The 33-year-old man was taken into custody about 6:30 a.m.
He faces several charges, according to a Thurston County jail log, including violation of a protection order/domestic violence; second-degree malicious mischief; violation of a protection order with assault; first-degree domestic violence/arson; fourth-degree assault.
