AG’s office petitions to keep sex offender behind bars

The Washington Attorney General’s Office filed a petition Friday in Thurston County Superior Court to prevent a sex offender from being released, alleging that he is mentally ill and sexually dangerous.
Randy R. Smith, 59, was convicted of first-degree rape of a child in 1990 and first-degree voyeurism in 2013, both in Thurston County. The 2013 conviction constitutes a recent overt act under the state's Sexually Violent Predator Act.
Smith was scheduled to be released Monday.
Instead, he is being held until a hearing on the petition, scheduled for Wednesday morning. If a judge finds probable cause, Smith would be sent to the state’s McNeil Island Special Commitment Center until a trial to determine if he meets the criteria for a sexually violent predator.
State law allows the Attorney General’s Office to petition for the civil commitment of violent sex offenders it says are likely to engage in predatory acts of sexual violence if released because of a mental abnormality or personality disorder.
In 1990, Washington became the first state in the country to pass a law permitting the involuntary civil commitment of sex offenders after they served their criminal sentences.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments