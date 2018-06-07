Shelton man, 21, arrested after shooting at downtown bar, police say

A 21-year-old Shelton man was arrested early Thursday after police say he fired into a downtown Shelton bar and then drove off.
The shooting happened on South First Street at about 1:20 a.m. According to witnesses, the suspect was intoxicated and causing problems inside the bar when management asked him to leave.
He went outside and later shot into the bar through an open door, according to police. One person was hit with shrapnel and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.
The suspect then drove off but police caught up with him about a mile away.
The man was booked into the Mason County Jail on charges of assault with a firearm, driving under the influence and resisting arrest.
Witnesses are asked to call Shelton police at 360-426-4441.
