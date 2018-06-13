Police body cam captures murder in progress

A DUI suspect crashed a pickup truck at high speed into barriers outside of the Donut Star in Auburn Friday, pushing the concrete blocks into the building. The doughnut shop had been hit before, which is why the barriers were placed out front.
More than 35 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested this week, part of an ongoing drug trafficking ring takedown across Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston Counties, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.
An SUV parked in a Federal Way neighborhood exploded Tuesday evening, starting a small fire. A suspect was arrested and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working with police to determine the cause.
William Pittman appears in Pierce County Superior Court, charged with third-degree child rape and ordered held on $500,000 bail in connection with the disappearance of Bonney Lake teen Lily Christopherson.
NYPD officials are looking for a man who stole a 10-year-old's cell phone before throwing her to the ground and kicking her in the face. The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
Cellphone video released by the Broward State Attorney's Office shows confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz giving a detailed account of how he was going to pull off his attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Video released Tuesday by the Lacey Police Department shows a man tossing hot coffee into the face of a McDonald's manager in Lacey on Friday when she refused to give him a refill after he poured a purchased coffee into his own tumbler.
An altercation between two students at Columbia Junior High at 2901 54th Ave. E. in Fife resulted in a stabbing. One student has been transported to a local hospital and the boy's assailant has been arrested. The lockdown was lifted after 1 p.m.