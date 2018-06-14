Woman tried lighting Molotov cocktail at preschool in Union City, California, video shows

A suspect has been arrested in an arson attempt in Union City, California. She was caught on surveillance video trying to light a Molotov cocktail outside of Safari Kid preschool and daycare, police said. Authorities are investigating her motive.
