Another decades-old Tacoma murder solved? Suspected killer of 12-year-old Michella Welch arrested

Possibly solving a second high-profile cold case murder in two months, Tacoma police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of killing 12-year-old Michella Welch more than three decades ago.





The suspect, whose name was not released, is believed to be in his late 60s and was taken into custody in Pierce County.

Prosecutors are expected to charge him Thursday.

Police declined to talk about the arrest or how they linked the man to Welch's death. A news conference set for Thursday is expected to provide answers.

Welch was abducted March 26, 1986, from a Tacoma park and found dead later that day.





Tacoma Cold Cases from 1986

Five months later, a second young girl, Jennifer Bastian, disappeared while riding her bicycle in Point Defiance Park. The 13-year-old's body was found weeks later. Police arrested a suspect in her death in May.

The girls' deaths haunted the community, becoming two of the most heart-wrenching cold cases in Tacoma's history.

Welch disappeared after taking her two siblings to Puget Park in North Tacoma about 10 a.m. She rode her bicycle home an hour later to make lunch for them.





When she returned, she chained her bike next to her sister's bike, put lunch on the table and went looking for the two younger girls.

Welch's sisters returned to the park about 1:15 p.m. and didn't see her, so they went to play near a cave under the bridge for another half an hour. The girls later found the brown paper bag with their lunches and got worried about Welch.

They called her name from the edge of a gulch and started down a trail looking for her but their baby-sitter called them back.

Police began searching for the missing girl at 3:10 p.m. A tracking dog found her body late that night in a makeshift fire pit area in a gulch near the park.

She'd been sexually assaulted and died of a cut to the neck.

In August that year, Jennifer Bastian disappeared. Her body was found in a wooded area off Five Mile Drive. She'd been sexually assaulted and strangled.

Detectives long believed the two deaths were linked because the girls were similar in age and appearance and both killings happened in North End parks.

Tips flooded in but no arrests were made.

In 2016, police announced that DNA tests showed different men killed Welch and Bastian.





Investigators made a list of suspects in both girls' deaths and asked them to provide voluntary DNA samples.

In May, a hit came in Bastian's murder. DNA linked her death to 60-year-old Robert D. Washburn, who lived near Point Defiance Park at the time the girl went missing.

He was arrested at his home in Eureka, Illinois, and brought back to Pierce County. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.