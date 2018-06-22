Necropsy performed on Yelm horse reveals her tongue was intentionally severed

A necropsy performed Thursday on a horse in Yelm revealed her tongue had been intentionally cut off, removing her ability to swallow food, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
The horse, Annie, 28, was euthanized Wednesday to minimize suffering.
She was first discovered to be missing her tongue Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office. A deputy investigated the report, and the severed tongue was found nearby in the pasture.
Deputies estimate the crime occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 9500 block of Bridge Road Southeast in Yelm.
According to the necropsy, there is no way the horse could have severed her own tongue, as her teeth were degraded at the back of her mouth.
Pasado's Safe Haven and Washington's Most Wanted are offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who can who can help deputies identify the suspect responsible for severing the horse's tongue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Carrie Nastansky at nastanc@co.thurston.wa.us or call dispatch at 360-704-2740.
