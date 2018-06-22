Reward offered for information about suspected burglary, arson at residence near Olympia

The victim of a suspected burglary and arson at a residence just north of Olympia city limits is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
Crews responded to a residential structure fire at 4723 Bellwood Drive Northeast at about 5:30 a.m. on June 12.
Two fires — one inside the residence and another in the detached garage — were both considered suspicious, the Sheriff's Office says.
An investigation determined the residence and garage had also been burglarized, with the victim reporting several firearms — including handguns and an assault rifle — as stolen.
A 2015 Toyota Camry was also stolen from the residence, but has since been located in Pierce County.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Dan Clark at 360-786-5527 or dispatch at 360-704-2740.
