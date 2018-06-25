Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.m
Eric A. Rearden
Age: 42
Description: 6-foot-3, 302-pound white male with brown hair and hazel eyes
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: 2500 block of 174th Ave. SE in Tenino
Criminal history: On Oct. 7, 2003, Rearden pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to once count of first-degree burglary with sexual motivation and one count of second-degree assault.
He was sentenced to 84 months to life confinement and lifetime community supervision for sexually assaulting an unknown 26-year-old woman when he was 27, and threatening her with a weapon.
Comments