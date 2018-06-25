Eric A. Rearden
Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

June 25, 2018 03:23 PM

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.m

Eric A. Rearden

Age: 42

Description: 6-foot-3, 302-pound white male with brown hair and hazel eyes

Status: Level 3

Registered to live at: 2500 block of 174th Ave. SE in Tenino

Criminal history: On Oct. 7, 2003, Rearden pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to once count of first-degree burglary with sexual motivation and one count of second-degree assault.

He was sentenced to 84 months to life confinement and lifetime community supervision for sexually assaulting an unknown 26-year-old woman when he was 27, and threatening her with a weapon.

