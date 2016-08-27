Olympia chief denounces actions of hate crime suspect

Olympia police Chief Ronnie Roberts released a statement Friday in response to an alleged hate crime that occurred in downtown Olympia on Aug. 16.
Daniel B. Rowe, 32, is suspected of stabbing a 47-year-old man, who sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police. A 35-year-old female victim was grazed by the suspect’s knife. He allegedly told police that he was acting in their defense, and that he was responding to anti-police graffiti that protesters had painted on local businesses a few nights earlier.
“Amongst a tirade of excuses the suspect made, he made a ludicrous statement that he carried out this attack to ‘defend’ and ‘support’ law enforcement following recent anti-police demonstrations. As police chief, let me be clear: OPD stands in strong support of our community and will not tolerate any acts of hate. We do not want the support of, or to engage in partnership with, any group that is based upon principals of hate. We are proud to support and protect the diversity of our community,” Roberts’s statement reads.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
