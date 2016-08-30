Chainsaw-wielding man fatally shot by police in Graham

A 36-year-old man armed with a running chainsaw was fatally shot Tuesday by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies who were trying to keep him from assaulting his parents at their Graham house.
The man, who has not been identified, has a history of mental health problems and methamphetamine abuse.
His parents filed for a protection order against him Aug. 22. The order had not yet been served because deputies couldn’t find the man.
About 7:15 a.m., the man’s mother called 911 to report that he was trying to break into their home in the 9000 block of 262nd Street SE.
“He refused to leave and said that deputies would have to shoot him,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Deputies found the man coming up his parents’ driveway and ordered him to put down the chainsaw. He refused. Deputies then used a Taser on him.
“He went down temporarily but it had no effect on him,” Troyer said.
When he charged at deputies with the running chainsaw, several deputies fired simultaneously.
It was not immediately known how many deputies shot him but all have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said the man has threatened to kill his parents in the past and refused to take his medication.
Last week, his parents filed for an emergency protection order against him. The man pinned his father to the couch by his throat and repeatedly punched him in the face, according to court records.
“He threatened that he would shoot me in the head if I called the cops,” his father wrote in the request for a protection order.
A judge granted the order the same day.
This is a developing story.
