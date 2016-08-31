Chainsaw-wielding man fatally shot by deputies identified

A man fatally shot by deputies in Graham as he charged at them with a running chainsaw has been identified as Justin Baker.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has not released the number of deputies who fired at Baker outside his parents’ house in the 9000 block of 262nd Street East.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Baker, 36, has a long history of mental illness and assaulting his parents, records show.
After pinning his dad to the couch by the throat and threatening to kill him last week, Baker’s parents filed for an emergency protection order.
Deputies had not been able to serve the order because they couldn’t find Baker.
His mother called 911 about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to report that Baker was outside their house with a chainsaw.
Several deputies arrived and ordered Baker to drop the chainsaw. When he refused, one struck him with a Taser, which was ineffective.
They opened fire when Baker ran toward them with the chainsaw still running.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
