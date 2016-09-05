Q&A with North Thurston’s new superintendent, Deb Clemens

North Thurston Public Schools’ new superintendent, Debra “Deb” Clemens already has begun checking off boxes on her entry plan.
The nine-page document was designed to help her get to know every aspect of Thurston County’s largest public school system, including its schools, employees and community members.
On a recent morning, it gave her the opportunity to meet transportation workers and observe bus inspections.
“Some people call it ‘The first 100 days’ or ‘Halfway through the school year,’ ” Clemens said about the plan. “As I begin in this new role, it’s really about learning and listening to our community, our patrons, our staff, about what’s going well in our district, what could improve. … One thing I’ve heard loud and clear is people are very happy with what’s going on in our school district.”
Clemens took over the helm of the 14,869-student district after former Superintendent Raj Manhas retired at the end of June. Manhas had led the district since 2009, and Clemens said she admired his work.
“He had just a passion for doing what’s right for students,” she said. “I think we share that. I think he’s a very authentic leader.”
Clemens was superintendent of the 4,500-student Cheney School District near Spokane.
Here are excerpts of a recent conversation Clemens had with The Olympian:
Q: Tell us a little about yourself. Where did you grow up and what brought you to this area?
A: I’m from the Midwest. I grew up in Wisconsin. My husband and I have moved across the states a couple of times — for his career, and the second trip to Washington was so I could finish my doctorate at Gonzaga (University in Spokane).
Q: How are things going, and how’s the transition going for your family?
A: I’m thrilled to be here, and I’ve met so many people who are passionate about kids in our community and working together to meet the needs of all students. That’s become crystal clear: It’s a community-wide value to have a quality school experience that serves our most capable learners and our struggling learners and everyone in the system.
One of the initiatives that started two years ago was compassionate community, and I find that people are walking that talk. They want to make sure that kids have what they need, whether it’s a backpack of school supplies or that kids have food security with a backpack of food they take home for the weekend.
On a personal level, it’s hard to buy a house right now. Things are selling so quickly. We are temporarily in an apartment as we’re looking for a home that will best meet our needs. It’s in Lacey, and has a swimming pool, so that’s one benefit.
My girls are gymnasts, so they’re at Black Hills Gymnastics, and they love it there. They go there pretty much every day, Monday through Thursday. And my youngest is also a soccer player, and that’s been great, because they’re starting to meet some kids.
In the summertime, if you’re not attached to a particular activity, you’re not always going to have an opportunity to meet friends.
Q: How did you get into education?
A: I was planning to be a business major and I started working with youth as a youth counselor, and it was so much fun. I just changed and I became a business education teacher.
I taught high school business — mostly computer applications at that time, as well as economics and business law. And that knowledge that I had in computer applications kind of led to my role as an instructional technology specialist. I was helping teachers learn technology.
Q: Tell us more about the superintendent’s entry plan.
A: It’s common for superintendents to create an entry plan to share with the community.
I created this document and shared it with the School Board. I also shared it with the cabinet, as well as our entire leadership team. It’s color coded to the strategic plan, so people can track the work.
The first section includes things that happened in July, and includes meeting with important partners for the district, including the executive director for the Chamber (of Commerce), the mayor of Lacey, the CEO of United Way. I also have meetings scheduled to meet my colleagues in Olympia, Tumwater and the Educational Service District. Obviously, I’m going to see them at meetings, but it’s nice to sit down and get to know them as leaders.
In addition to kind of scheduled meetings, we’re also going to do some open forums where we’ll just schedule coffee at a neighborhood school and people can stop by and visit with me. ... That will probably begin in September.
We’re doing listening tours within each of our schools with staff — and doing work plan presentations at each school — so we’ll probably connect those community meetings at that time.
We’re going to be doing quite a bit of work with our middle schools this year, really looking at student achievement in our middle schools. We’re working with the principals to identify what are best described as walk-throughs that we can do together to ensure that our teachers and principals have the support they need to reach our student achievement goals.
We’re also lifting up this aspect of student voice within our school system.
(Assistant Superintendent) Troy Oliver is working with high school principals to ID one student from each of our high schools to serve on the School Board at least one semester. So they’ll all take a turn just to offer a student’s perspective on issues that the board is considering.
I think it will be pretty informal, but also interesting for the board. They’ll be non-voting board members. Obviously, they’re not elected to the office, but they will offer a student’s perspective about what’s happening in the district.
We’re also looking at establishing a superintendent’s student advisory council. It’s just another layer of providing an opportunity for students to share with us.
Q: Are any of these ideas things you brought from your previous district?
A: The student voice piece. In my previous district we did survey our students annually, and we included goals in our school improvement planning process aligned to what we were trying to achieve and looking at our survey results to see how, through the eyes of our students, they’re seeing particular topics.
Students are the source of information about what’s going on in our district, so let’s make sure we’re providing opportunities for students to share with us their perspective.
Q: How are you going to get to know our community? You mentioned the listening sessions. What are some of the other ways you’re going out and about?
A: Meeting one-on-one with key community leaders is the first step. What I believe would happen is that engagement of community comes through our regular daily and weekly work. We just came from a Thurston County Chamber event.
Being a part the community and attending events is how to learn about the community.
We’ve also been getting out into the community as a family. It’s a beautiful area to discover. We’ve been on the Woodland trail. (My husband) Jeff has been on the Chehalis trail.
We checked out Priest Point Park last weekend and Burfoot Park.
My kids are Pokemon Go kids, so we were down at Capitol Lake. There’s lots of Pokemon stuff happening there. It’s fun to learn a new area.
Q: What’s your style of leadership?
A: Collaborative. It’s great to have a cabinet and a team of people for decision-making.
I’d say I’m decisive. But I also think it’s important to have good information. Three members of our cabinet have been in the district between 20 or 30 years. They know our system very well, they’ve grown up as leaders in our district. It’s so important to have time with them.
Q: What are people asking, or wanting to know about you?
A: Right now, everything. It’s just like when a student starts school with a new teacher, they want to know everything about their teacher. It’s all been very friendly, people just want to get to know me.
Q: I know you’re a busy mom. What are some of the other things you do on your off time?
A: Pretty much on the weekends, and on the evenings, we’re doing what our kids enjoy to do and we’re standing at the soccer field, talking to other soccer parents.
I think for most of us as parents, that’s what you become during your free time. For me personally, I think it’s important to eat right and exercise. I’m a pretty committed yoga person; I’m still learning, and I look forward to checking out some of the yoga studios when we get a little more settled.
Right now free time is looking at Zillow (a real estate website) and driving around neighborhoods and looking at homes and trying to figure out where we’re going to land.
Q: But in this district, right?
A: Yes. Katie is going to go to North Thurston and Lizzie to Chinook, so they can both walk over here (from their apartment).
We’re looking in the attendance area for those schools. We want them to be able to hop on a bus in the morning and go to those schools.
Q: Give us a preview of the 2016-17 school year. What are some of the major things that are planned for the district?
A: Part of our commitment is really around sustaining current work. I know that doesn’t answer your question, but we’re trying to avoid something brand new.
People are so happy with the direction we’re going. It’s not like there’s one area where people are pointing and saying, “This needs to be fixed.”
I’m starting a newsletter. The topic will change every two weeks; we’ll be sharing some information about the work we’re doing. It’s for both parents and staff.
The first probably 12 weeks we’ll be in a school or in a department every day. We’ll be doing the work plan presentations.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
