School Board mulls $4.8 million purchase of The Olympian building

After nearly a year and a half of negotiations, a deadline has been set for the Olympia School District’s proposed purchase of the nearly 53,000-square-foot building occupied by The Olympian.
The School Board heard a report about the commercial building’s overall condition during its meeting on Monday night.
The board’s agenda packet included nearly 100 pages of inspection reports and related materials, and a draft resolution that would authorize district officials to move forward with the $4.8 million purchase of the property at 111 Bethel St. NE.
No action was taken on the proposal at the meeting. However, in order to keep the sale on track, district officials urged the board approve the resolution during its Sept. 26 meeting.
The district’s last feasibility period for the building will expire on Oct. 2, assistant superintendent Jennifer Priddy told the School Board. After that, the district has 30 days to close the sale, she said.
According to the presentation made by Priddy, district architect Kurt Cross and Alan Tyler, executive director Capital Investment and Facilities Maintenance, The Olympian building is:
▪ Structurally up to code, and features clean soils.
Cross described it as a “good, solidly built building.”
“It has a lot of useful years left in it,” he said.
▪ Worth more than the district has offered. It was valued at $5.1 million on Dec. 14, 2015, Tyler said.
In addition, the building’s adjacent property is worth about $1 million, he added.
▪ Well-maintained, but outdated. So far, officials are estimating that it will cost about $2 million to remodel the building into the district’s future headquarters, Cross said.
The Olympian has been headquartered on Bethel since 1972. It’s much too large for the newspaper’s current staff, and if the sale goes through, The Olympian would relocate to a smaller location likely in downtown Olympia, according to executive editor Dusti Demarest.
As part of the terms of the sale, The Olympian’s staff would be able to lease space in the building for up to a year, Priddy told the School Board.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments