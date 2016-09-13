Saint Martin’s opens $2.7 million foundry and lab building

The latest and greatest tools and technology are now under the same roof for engineering students at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey.
The $2.7 million, 17,363-square-foot facility, known as the Panowicz Foundry for Innovation and the E.L. Wiegand Laboratories was blessed and dedicated on Monday afternoon during a ceremony for university officials, donors and community members at the private Catholic university.
“What makes this building special is that it is a hands-on creative and technical space for our students, exemplifying what a foundry for innovation should be,” said university president Roy Heynderickx.
The single-story, steel framed building was the final piece in a multi-year capital campaign to boost the university’s engineering programs, officials say. It will support students in the civil engineering and mechanical engineering programs, as well as those in computer science.
“The programs have previously been housed (in buildings) that date back to the 20s and 30s and were not modern,” said David Olwell, dean of the Hal and Inge Marcus School of Engineering at Saint Martin’s. “So we always had good faculty, really good students, but the facilities lagged.”
The new facility features a fluid mechanics laboratory, a robotics and automation lab, a materials laboratory, a manufacturing processes laboratory and state-of-the-art computer science classrooms. There’s also a senior design laboratory with the tools, storage and workspace needed for students in mechanical and civil engineering to create physical prototypes of their final projects.
About 275 students are enrolled in engineering and computer science courses at the Lacey campus, officials say.
Scott Hoffman, 36, a senior in the mechanical engineering program, said the new building demonstrates the university’s commitment to investing in its students. He described the building at “awesome.”
“It’s, like, a big idea machine,” he said.
Olwell said he believes the new foundry and lab building, along with the nearly 27,000-square-foot Cebula Hall, which opened in 2013, will help strengthen Saint Martin’s engineering offerings, which he hopes will eventually expand to include more electrical engineering, robotics, environmental engineering and engineering physics.
“The quality of education is dependent on the quality of facilities particularly in the technical disciplines,” he said. “And to have state-of-the-art facilities now, which we do, the two buildings are just fabulous, allows us to compete for students and allows us to give them the best education that we can.”
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments