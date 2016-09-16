Capital High’s McKay a finalist for state’s 2017 Teacher of the Year

Capital High School’s Carol McKay says her goal is to help students learn more than just mathematics in her classroom.
“I’m also trying to teach them other life skills, like being a leader, how to speak in front of each other, how to take risks when they’re not 100 percent confident,” she said.
McKay, 50, of Olympia, is one of eight finalists for Washington State’s 2017 Teacher of the Year. Schools chief Randy Dorn is scheduled to announce the winner on Monday during an award ceremony at the Experience Music Project in Seattle.
“I think it makes the whole school really proud,” said Capital freshman Maddie Cognasso, 14, who is in McKay’s Algebra II class. “…She deserves it”
McKay, who teaches all levels of math and also heads the math department at the 1,430-student school on Olympia’s west side, became a finalist when she was chosen as the 2017 Capital Regional Teacher of the Year last spring for the five-county Educational Service District 113.
“It was quite exciting to have that recognition,” she said. “But I was also surprised because I know there are so many great teachers in the area.”
The winner of the state title will go on to participate in the National Teacher of the Year program, which includes a White House ceremony and a week at the International Space Camp.
This is McKay’s 11th year teaching at Capital, and education is her second career. She was a chemical engineer at paper company Boise Cascade in Portland, and later worked as a marketing director for an antenna company.
When she and her husband, John, moved to Olympia in 2003, McKay decided to try teaching.
“My parents were both teachers,” she said.
McKay worked as a substitute teacher at a private school in the area, and eventually went on to obtain her teaching credentials through an alternative pathways program at Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland. It’s a program that’s geared to those changing careers; it’s shorter than a traditional teaching program and certifies teachers in high-demand areas, such as high school math and science.
McKay said she often incorporates examples and information from her past work experience in the classroom.
“I think my life experience has helped me quite a lot because I really love to help students see the application of mathematics as opposed to just the theory of mathematics,” she said. “So many students in high school ask the question, ‘Where am I going to use this — why do I have to learn this?’ So I have a lot of examples to be able to share with students. I have engineering examples; I have chemistry examples.”
Capital High School assistant principal Michelle Anderson said McKay is the first person she’s ever nominated for Teacher of the Year. She described McKay as a “phenomenal teacher” who makes an extra effort to help kids learn by offering help before and after school and during breaks. By doing that, she establishes a strong connection with her students and many of their families, Anderson said.
“She knows who they are,” Anderson said. “She knows their backgrounds. She knows their lives. Kids want to be here, they want to learn because they know how much she cares about them.”
Senior David Ainuu, 16, described McKay as one of the nicest teachers at the school.
“I think she’s more about the students,” said Ainuu, who is in McKay’s Algebra II class. “...She takes the time to help the students individually so that we’re all on the same page.”
The other finalists for the state Teacher of the Year are Timothy Larson of P.C. Jantz Elementary School in the Odessa School District; Jose Corona of Kirkwood Elementary School in the Toppenish School District; Kendra Yamamoto of Martin Luther King Elementary School in the Vancouver Public Schools; John Gallagher of Port Angeles High School in the Port Angeles School District; Alisa Louie of Evergreen Heights Elementary School in the Auburn School District; Camille Jones of Pioneer Elementary School in the Quincy School District; and Elizabeth Loftus of Olympic View Elementary School in the Oak Harbor Public Schools.
