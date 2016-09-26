Howard Coble, former Olympia School superintendent, dies at 91

Former Olympia School District superintendent Howard Coble died Thursday. He was 91.
Coble, a past superintendent of the Snohomish School District, led the Olympia School District from 1973 to 1980. He went on to serve as executive director of the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) until 1991. He also served on the Capital Region Educational Service District Board of Directors.
“Howard Coble’s commitment to public education was lifelong, shaping policy and practices across our state,” Olympia superintendent Dick Cvitanich said on Monday. “As a colleague, he was an excellent mentor and friend. I am grateful for his guidance and support throughout my career.”
Coble continued to live in Olympia and worked as a search consultant for school districts that were hiring superintendents for several years. In 2011, he was given a Distinguished Service Award by the American Association of School Administrators.
“In his passing, Washington has lost a passionate leader and advocate for public education,” WASA executive director Bill Keim wrote in an email sent to the organization’s members.
When information on Coble’s memorial service is available, it will be posted on WASA’s Facebook page, Keim wrote.
