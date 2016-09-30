Education

September 30, 2016 2:53 PM

Modified lockdown lifted at Olympia High School

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

Olympia High School went into a modified lockdown at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

“A former OHS student allegedly made a threat on social media toward a staff member,” Olympia School District spokeswoman Susan Gifford said. “School into modified lockdown with classes proceeding inside as normal.”

The lockdown was lifted at about 1 p.m. and classes resumed their regular schedule.

The Olympia Police Department is investigating the incident, according to Gifford.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

Related content

Education

Comments

Videos

Move-in day Milestone: UWT students at Court 17 Apartments

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos