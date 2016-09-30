Modified lockdown lifted at Olympia High School

Olympia High School went into a modified lockdown at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
“A former OHS student allegedly made a threat on social media toward a staff member,” Olympia School District spokeswoman Susan Gifford said. “School into modified lockdown with classes proceeding inside as normal.”
The lockdown was lifted at about 1 p.m. and classes resumed their regular schedule.
The Olympia Police Department is investigating the incident, according to Gifford.
