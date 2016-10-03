Applicants sought for Tumwater School Board vacancy created by Barclift resignation

Applications for the Tumwater School Board District No. 4 position will be accepted through 4 p.m. Oct. 19.
The vacancy is due to the resignation of longtime board member Robert “Bob” Barclift. Applicants must be registered voters and reside within the District No. 4 boundaries, which covers neighborhoods around Black Lake Elementary School and Black Hills High School.
The School Board is scheduled to appoint someone to complete the final year of Barclift’s term at its Dec. 8 meeting. The seat will be up for election in November 2017.
Interested applicants are encouraged to schedule an orientation meeting with Tumwater School District Superintendent John Bash. For more information on the vacancy, call Laurie Wiedenmeyer at 360-709-7006 or go to www.tumwater.k12.wa.us.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
