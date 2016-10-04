Olympia’s Avanti High named School of Distinction

For the fourth time in six years, Avanti High School in Olympia was named a “School of Distinction” from The Center for Educational Effectiveness.
The public school, which has an emphasis on arts and academics, serves about 145 students.
“This recognition represents the hard work and dedication of the entire Avanti community,” Avanti principal Michael Velasquez said in a news release. “Our staff consistently makes a positive and transformative difference in the lives of students, and the award also reflects the commitment, resiliency and perseverance of our students and their families.”
The award is given to state schools showing the most improvement, and is based on a review of five years of school information. This year, the organization examined reading and math scores at elementary and middle schools, and graduation rates at high schools, according to a news release from the Olympia School District.
“Achieving this award requires continued, intentional effort from leaders and staff members,” Marilyn McGuire, vice president for school and district improvement with The Center for Educational Effectiveness said in a news release. “It is truly an award that recognizes the accomplishments of a dedicated and focused group of adults doing their best work for their students.”
