Luncheon will raise money for North Thurston Education Foundation

The 14th annual Partners for Kids Luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Saint Martin’s Worthington Center, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey.
The event will raise money for the North Thurston Education Foundation, a nonprofit that gives assistance grants to students in need, awards scholarships and provides grants to help teachers.
The meal is free, and donations and pledges will be accepted during the event.
To RSVP, contact Michael Jones at 360-790-6548 or send an email to ntef@hotmail.com.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments