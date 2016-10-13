SPSCC generates $316.1 million to regional economy, study says

A study released Thursday morning stated that South Puget Sound Community College had a $316.1 million impact on Thurston County during fiscal year 2014-15.
“We know about the impact we have on the lives of our students, so we are happy to see this impact validated through this data that reveals the tremendous value of higher education in Thurston County,” Tim Stokes, president of the Olympia-based college, said in a news release.
The study was completed by Economic Modeling Specialists International.
It looked at the college’s operations spending, student spending and the impact of its alumni who stay in the area and purchase goods and services between July 2014 and June 2015, according to college spokeswoman Kelly Green.
The study stated that SPSCC’s economic mark on the community during that period included:
▪ $34 million from day to day operations, spending, payroll and benefits.
▪ $12.6 million from current students.
▪ $269.4 million generated by alumni working in the region.
To view a copy of the study, go to: spscc.edu/impact.
