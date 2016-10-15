Olympia High’s homecoming dance canceled as precaution for storm

Olympia High School’s homecoming dance has been canceled. The event was originally scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the high school’s commons.
Principal Matt Grant sent out the following message: “After speaking to a person at the National Weather Service this morning, I discovered that the peak of the storm will occur between 4 and 9 p.m. with 55 mile per hour winds. From this discussion, it seemed clear that it is likely that limbs may be on the road and power may be out. This could create significant road hazards for our students.
“This decision was really agonizing because we know all the preparation and reservations that occurred. We thought we would avoid the brunt of the storm by going earlier but the forecast changed from evening time to late afternoon. Any significant risk of harm to our students is not worth holding a dance. We will plan to reschedule the dance and announce the time as soon as possible. We appreciate your flexibility and regret the last minute notice of this cancellation. I realize that this is disappointing for our students but hope you can understand that safety is our primary concern.”
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
