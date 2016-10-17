Kid in high school? This event’s for you

North Thurston Public Schools’ 8th annual College and Career Fair will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at River Ridge High School, 350 River Ridge Dr. SE, Lacey.
The free event, which is open to all families in the community, will feature representatives from more than 100 colleges, universities, trades, career and technical education programs, military groups and other organizations. It will include a workshop about financing college for students and parents, and feature information about scholarships and volunteer opportunities, as well.
For more information, go to www.nthurston.k12.wa.us.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments