Reception will honor longtime Tumwater School Board member

A community reception for former Tumwater School Board member Robert “Bob” Barclift will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School, 237 Dennis St. SE.
Barclift is a former school teacher and principal who worked for the Tumwater School District for 30 years. He also worked part time in law enforcement for 17 years, including service with the Olympia Police Department. After retiring from the school district, Barclift worked in law enforcement full-time for about a decade and retired as the Lewis County Undersheriff.
Barclift recently resigned from this Director District 4 position, stating that the demands for the position had become a little exhausting, and he was ready for someone else to take it over. He served on the School Board for 23 years.
The School Board is scheduled to appoint someone to complete the final year of Barclift’s term at its Dec. 8 meeting.
Barclift’s reception is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required.
For more information call Laurie Wiedenmeyer at 360-709-7006.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments